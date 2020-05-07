Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Waldoboro Public Hearing Notice

at

The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on May 13th at 6:00 p.m. via remote teleconference to discuss signing the subdivision amendment for Ice Pond Road and to review a pre-application for 51 Orff’s Corner.
Because the meeting will be held remotely, interested residents are encouraged to call or email the Planning Department
(planning@waldoboromaine.org) before the meeting to learn how they can participate.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company