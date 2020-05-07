The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on May 13th at 6:00 p.m. via remote teleconference to discuss signing the subdivision amendment for Ice Pond Road and to review a pre-application for 51 Orff’s Corner.

Because the meeting will be held remotely, interested residents are encouraged to call or email the Planning Department

(planning@waldoboromaine.org) before the meeting to learn how they can participate.

