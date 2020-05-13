The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Board of Appeals will hold a scheduled meeting on Thursday, May 21st at 6:30 p.m. at the Waldoboro Municipal Building to consider a variance request for a setback reduction for 61 Dewdrop Lane.

Applications can be viewed at the town office.

All interested citizens are invited to attend and comment. For those that wish to participate remotely, please contact the Planning Department before the meeting.

