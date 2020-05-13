Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Waldoboro Invitation to Bid Notice

at

The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Public Works Department is seeking bids for a 2020 Plow Truck as part of the Maine Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Action Program.
All bids should be submitted to the Waldoboro Town Office by June 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please contact the Waldoboro Planning Department to receive required specifications.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company