The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Public Works Department is seeking bids for a 2020 Plow Truck as part of the Maine Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Action Program.

All bids should be submitted to the Waldoboro Town Office by June 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please contact the Waldoboro Planning Department to receive required specifications.

