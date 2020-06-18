The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Waldoboro Municipal Building, to hear public discussion on the following request from Charles C. Lilly Post 149 – American Legion Blanket Letter of Approval to operate Games of Chance, Beano and/or Bingo for a two year period.

Any citizen interested in commenting on this application is urged to attend this meeting.

