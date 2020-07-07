The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on July 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review applications for a a Boat/RV Storage facility at 2818 Atlantic Highway, a Car Storage facility at 944 Old Route 1, and a Community Service Organization (Waldoboro Food Pantry) at 124 Friendship Road. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom.

Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.

All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.

