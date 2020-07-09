The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board will hold a meeting on July 15th at 6:00 p.m. to discuss a pre-application to convert the former AD Gray school into senior housing. This meeting will be held via a teleconference software that will be viewable online.

Because the meeting will be held remotely, interested residents are encouraged to call or email the Planning Department (planning@waldoboromaine.org) before the meeting to learn how they can participate or view the meeting.

