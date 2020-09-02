The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board will hold a hearing on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. to consider the following proposed Ordinance changes:

1. To adopt a Waldoboro Land Use Ordinance dated November 3, 2020 to conform with the 2018 Comprehensive Plan and to repeal the existing Land Use Ordinance.

2. To remove Article 8 (Floodplain Management) from the existing Land Use Ordinance and to adopt a Floodplain Management Ordinance as a separate document.

3. To amend the existing Waldoboro Land Use map by changing district for the property located at Map U-4, Lot 63 from the Village District to the Historic Village District.

The public is invited to attend the public hearing and may offer testimony. Written testimony may be sent to the Town of Waldoboro Planning Department at PO Box J in Waldoboro, ME, 04572, Attention Town Planner. To practice social distancing measures, the Town is offering remote participation options. Please contact the Town Planner (planning@waldoboromaine.org or

207-832-5369) prior to the meeting on the remote participation options.

A copy of the proposed Ordinance changes may be viewed on the Town of Waldoboro website or may be sent to interested residents by the Town Planner. The proposed Ordinance may also be viewed at the Waldoboro Town Office during normal business hours. To practice social distancing measures, please call the Town Office in advance so we may set up a secluded viewing area.

