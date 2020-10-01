The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the municipal building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following requests by Todd B. Mank d/b/a Bullwinkle’s Family Steakhouse and The Bog Tavern:

1. A Liquor License in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Section 653 & 1054.

2. A Special Amusement Permit in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Sections 653 & 1054.

Any citizen interested in commenting on this application is

urged to attend this meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

