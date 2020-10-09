Advanced Search
Town of Waldoboro NOTICE TO BID

at

The Town of Waldoboro is receiving bids from contractors to furnish materials and install a septic system in the Town of Waldoboro. A portion of the work will be funded by the DEP Small Community Grant Program and the work will be subject to requirements of the DEP. Bidding documents may be obtained at the Waldoboro Town Office from 9 am to 5 pm Monday thru Thursday. A pre-bid meeting to inspect the site will be conducted on Saturday October 10, 2020 @ 1 P.M. or by appointment until October 15, 2020.

Bidders must have a minimum of three years’ experience in septic installations. Sealed bids marked “TOWN OF WALDOBORO SEPTIC BIDS” must be received at the Town Office by 4:00 PM on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at which time they will be opened. The Town reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. For more information please call (207)-832-5369 or (207)-380-9873

