Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Waldoboro General Assistance Ordinance - Public Hearing

at

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Office to hear public comments on the following:
• General Assistance Ordinance
All interested residents are invited to attend.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^