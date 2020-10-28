The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Office to hear public comments on the following:
• General Assistance Ordinance
All interested residents are invited to attend.
