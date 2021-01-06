The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on January 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to hold site plan reviews for a Renewable Energy Structure at 230 Stage Coach Road and 481 Controversy Lane (R16/55D and R16/70), and a Fast Food Restaurant at 1350 Atlantic Highway (U12/5).

Documents can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.

All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate. The Town Office can provide remote participation options upon request.

