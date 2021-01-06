The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the municipal building meeting room, to hear public discussion on a Liquor License in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Section 653 & 1054 for:

1. Sammis Family Entertainment Center LLC d/b/a Sammis Family Entertainment Center.

Any citizen interested in commenting on this application is urged to attend this meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

