Town of Waldoboro Board of Appeals Notice

The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Board of Appeals will hold a scheduled meeting on Thursday, January 21st at 6:30 p.m. at the Waldoboro Municipal Building to consider a variance request for a setback reduction for 88 Broad Cove West.
Applications can be viewed at the town office.
All interested citizens are invited to attend and comment. For those that wish to participate remotely, please contact the Planning Department before the meeting.

