Notice is hereby given that the Warren and Waldoboro Planning Boards will hold a joint public hearing beginning at 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 10th at the Warren Town Office meeting room.

The hearing will be for a joint subdivision review that crosses town lines proposed by Gregg Imus and Rachael Umstead on Finntown Road (R03-024 on Warren tax maps and R13-17 on Waldoboro tax maps).

The applicants are proposing a four lot subdivision with no other land improvements at this time. Joint board review of this application and then Warren regular June Planning Board meeting will follow the Public Hearings.

The application for the above premises may be viewed at the Warren or Waldoboro Town Office during regular business hours. If you have any questions regarding this proposal please contact Warren Town Planner – Dan DeBord by email at planner@warrenmaine.org or Waldoboro Town Planner – Max Johnstone by email at planning@waldoboromaine.org.

