The Town of Waldoboro is soliciting proposals for the dismantling or relocation of the former Hoffses House located at 467 Friendship Road, Waldoboro, Maine. The building is a two storied wood frame house, with back house, barn and foundation. It was built in 1850. The RFP is available online at www.waldoboromaine.org or by email at

townmanager@waldoboromaine.org. The Town reserves the right to reject any and all proposals or to accept that proposal which is deemed in the best interest of the Town of Waldoboro.

Town of Waldoboro, Select Board

