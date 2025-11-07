Town of Waldoboro Planning Board

The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on November 13, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. to discuss a pre-application on a proposed subdivision at 900 Winslows Mills Rd, Waldoboro and an application for a Telecommunications Tower at 2734 Friendship Rd Waldoboro.

The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom by going to the “Stay Connected” tab at waldoboromaine.org.

A digital version of the agenda items can be found by going to the Planning Board “Agendas, Minutes, and Applications” page of waldoboromaine.org or by reviewing a physical version at the Town Office. If you have any comments or questions, please email them to planning@waldoboromaine.org or by calling the Planning Department at 207-832-5369.

