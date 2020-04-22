The Town of Waldoboro Water Department gives notice to the public that on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM the department will hold a public hearing at the Town of Waldoboro Town Offices located at 1600 Atlantic Highway to discuss and hear comments from customers of the utility on a proposed phased water rate increase (Please see Special Notice below). The final revised rates are designed to generate $59,191 of additional revenue, which is a 25.8% overall increase in revenues. The proposed first phase increase to rates would become effective on July 1, 2020, the second phase would become effective on July 1, 2021 and the third and final phase would become effective on July 1, 2022.

For the average year-round residential customer, the annual bill will increase from $234.50 to $263.00, or 12.0% on July 1, 2020, to $290.00 on July 1, 2021, and to $319.00 on July 1, 2022. The Department bills on a quarterly basis in arrears based on meter reads beginning with the effective date of the proposed rates.

The utilities revenue from current rates is inadequate to support operations. Water rates were last set in March of 2005 at the completion of several major water system improvements. Most water systems in Maine reset their rates every 3-5 years. While operating costs have remained relatively constant over this period the loss of Sylvania and debt payments has depleted cash reserves. Phasing in the increase over three years provides some accommodation to the customers. For information about your water consumption and the estimated impact of these changes on your bill, you may call customer service at Maine Water Company at 800-287-1643.

Pursuant to 35-A Section 6104, a customer has the right to request additional information from the Department relating to the present and proposed rates, the right to an open and fair hearing, and the right to assistance from the Public Advocate. Customers also have the right under 35-A Section 6104 to petition the Maine Public Utilities Commission (“MPUC”) to suspend and investigate rates pursuant to 35-A Section 310 if, on or before May 31, 2020, 15 percent or more of the customers file with the Town and with the MPUC

[c/o Administrative Director, State House Station #18, Augusta, ME 04333-0018] a petition or petitions demanding a review by the MPUC of the proposed rate changes. Signatures on such petitions are invalid unless accompanied by the printed names and address of the signers. Upon request the Department will provide customers with petition forms that include space for the signature and printed name and address of the signer. Further information may be obtained by calling the MPUC at (207) 287-3831 or 1-800-452-4699.

A copy of the material supporting the proposed rate changes will be available for inspection at the Town Office if it is open to the public or by calling 800-287-1643.

If you have any questions or desire additional information, you may call the utility at 800-287-1643. For additional assistance, you may contact the Public Advocate at (207) 624-3687, State House Station #112, Augusta, ME 04333-0012.

PUC Docket #2020-000115 Town of Waldoboro Water Department

SPECIAL NOTICE: Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the “Stay Healthy at Home” Executive Order issued by the Office of the Governor an alternative to the Public Hearing may be necessary. If a Public Hearing in person is not available a virtual meeting will be held using the Town’s

YouTube Channel available at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaHJNCoY0V96n1Rkt_WDD7Q

To participate and ask questions during the meeting, viewers will be asked to type their questions using the YouTube site. If you would like to ask a question beforehand please email your question to the Town at

townmgr@waldoboromaine.org.

The Town of Waldoboro will post a notice on their website and Facebook page prior to the public hearing to confirm if the meeting will be held as a virtual meeting.

