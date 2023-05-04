Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, notice is hereby given that Robert Kennedy has made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a seasonal ramp and float extending approximately 42+/- feet into the Sheepscot River at the property located on Map 2, Lot 22A on 54 Kehail Point Rd., Westport Island, Maine.

The property is abutted on the North by Map 2, Lot 22 owned by Margaret Skidmore; on the South by Map 2, Lot 23 owned by Boll Investments, LLC; on the East by the Sheepscot River; and on the West by Map 2, Lot 26 owned by Gregory Boll.

The hearing date is May 9,2023 at 5:00 PM onsite.

Submitted by the Westport Island Select Board.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

