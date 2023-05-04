Advanced Search
Town of Westport Island

at

Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, notice is hereby given that
Jim Bernard and Deborah Gedaro
have made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a seasonal ramp and float extending approximately:
52 +/- feet into the Back River at the property located on
Map 5, Lot 40 on 8 Andrews Dr., Westport Island, Maine.
The property is abutted on the North by Map 5, Lot 41 owned by Jacques & Amelie, LLC; on the South by Map 5, Lot 39 owned by Coggon Family Irrev. Trust; on the East by Map 5, Lot 43.2 owned by Arno Wirta; and on the West by the Back River.
The hearing date is May 11, 2023 at 5:00 onsite.
Submitted by the Westport Island Select Board.

