The Town of Westport Island is accepting bids for ditching & culvert replacement on lower West Shore Rd. and lower Main Rd. A detailed Request for Proposals is available on the Town website at www.westportisland.gov/news or from the Westport Island Town Office on 6 Fowles Point Rd. during normal business hours.

Bids are due at the Town Office no later than 6:00 p.m on Tues. 9/3/24

