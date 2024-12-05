The Town of Westport Island is accepting proposals for a complete revaluation of all taxable and tax exempt real and personal property within the Town of Westport Island, effective no later than April 1, 2027, with a tax commitment date of mid-August 2027. A detailed Request for Proposals is available on the homepage of the town website at www.westportisland.gov or from the Westport Island Town Office on 6 Fowles Point Rd. during normal business hours.

Proposals are due at the Town Office no later than 6:30 PM on Monday, 12/16/24.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

