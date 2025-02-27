The Town of Westport Island is accepting bids on the paving of Lower Main Road & Lower West Shore Road. A detailed Invitation to Bid is available on the homepage of the town website at www.westportisland.gov or from the Westport Island Town Office on 6 Fowles Point Rd. during normal business hours. Bids are due at the Town Office no later than 5:30 PM on Monday, 3/24/25.

