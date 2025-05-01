The Select Board will hold two Warrant Preview & Feedback Sessions on 5/16/25 and 5/22/25 at 6:00 PM at the Town Hall on 1217 Main Rd., Westport Island. These sessions will be a review of the draft warrant, and fiscal year 7/1/25 – 6/30/26 budget.

They will also include a Planning Board hearing pursuant to state law 30-A MRSA 4352 on proposed amendments in the draft warrant to the Building Code & Shoreland Zoning Ordinances, as well as a preview and discussion of amendments to other land use ordinances.

