Shellfish licenses for the Town of Westport Island for licensing year July 1, 2025-June 30, 2026 will go on sale Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 10:00 AM. See the table below for types, quantities available, and cost.

Licenses may be obtained by completing an application, showing ID that verifies current residence, and paying the applicable fee at the Town Office on 6 Fowles Point Road during the office hours of Tue. 10 AM – 6 PM, Wed. 10 AM – 2:00 PM, and Thu. 10 AM – 6 PM.

A Commercial Harvester License Credit program has been created to establish priority in issuing commercial licenses.

See Section 5 of the Shellfish Conservation Ordinance for details, available online at www.westportisland.gov/town-records or from the Town Office.

