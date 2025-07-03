The Town of Westport Island is accepting bids for the removal of approximately 15 hazard trees on town property. A detailed Invitation to Bid is available on the homepage of the town website at www.westportisland.gov or from the Westport Island Town Office on 6 Fowles Point Road during normal business hours. Bids are due at the Town Office no later than 6:00 PM on Monday, 7/14/25.

