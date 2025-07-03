The Lincoln County News
Town of Westport Island Invitation to Bid on Tree Removals

The Town of Westport Island is accepting bids for the removal of approximately 15 hazard trees on town property. A detailed Invitation to Bid is available on the homepage of the town website at www.westportisland.gov or from the Westport Island Town Office on 6 Fowles Point Road during normal business hours. Bids are due at the Town Office no later than 6:00 PM on Monday, 7/14/25.


