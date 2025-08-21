Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, notice is hereby given that Margaret R. Wilson has made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to install a permanent pier and seasonal ramp and float.

The property is located on Map 2, Lot 71 on Westport Island, Maine. The property is abutted on the North by Map 2, Lot 82 owned by Scott D. Bowman and Map 2, Lot 79 owned by Hockomock Bay, LLC; on the South by Map 2, Lot 71.1A owned by Andrew R. Grott and Map 2, Lot 69.3 owned by Covelly Farm, LLC: on the East by Map 2, Lot 69.2 owned by Suzanne McWay; and on the West by the Sasanoa River.

The hearing date is August 27, 2025, at 6:15 PM onsite.

Also available for remote attendance via Zoom. Contact the Town Clerk at townclerk@westportisland.gov or (207) 882-8477 x 3 for the link and to request any necessary accommodations.

Submitted by the Westport Island Select Board, Planning Board, and Code Enforcement Officer.

