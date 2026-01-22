Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, notice is hereby given that Andrew Quatrale has made an application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a permanent pier and seasonal ramp and float extending approximately 72 +/- feet into the Back River at the property located on Map 5, Lot 7.01A on 4 Jeremysquam Way, Westport Island, Maine. The property is abutted:

On the North by Map 5, Lot 7.01 owned by Graff Family Trust

On the South by Map 5, Lot 4.01 owned by Eric Dilg

On the East by Main Road

On the West by the Back River

The Select Board hearing will be held on Saturday, 1/31/26 on site at 12:30 PM and the Planning Board hearing will be held on the same day on site at 1:00 PM.

