TOWN OF WESTPORT ISLAND

at

Pursuant to 38 M.R.S. A. 1022, notice is hereby given that Remy Angell has made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct or replace a foundation under an existing non-conforming building.

The property located on Map 7, Lot 52.02 on Westport Island, Maine. The property is abutted on the North by Map 7, Lot 56 owned by Ralph and Joanna Jacobs; on the South by Map 7, Lot 52.1 owned by North End Lobster Co-op: on the East by Map 7 Lot 52.3 owned by Maggie Meixell and Map 7, Lot 53.1 owned by New Mainer Assoc, LLC (Cynthia Orrell); and on the West by The Back River of the Sheepscot River.

Hearing date is Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:00AM on site.

Submitted by the Westport Island Select Board, Planning Board, and the Code Enforcement Officer.

