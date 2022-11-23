Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Town of Westport Island Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that Vito Longobardi of 30 Lord Road, Map 007; Lot 18; has made application to the Board of Appeals of the Town of Westport Island to hear a variance appeal.
• The Board will have an initial hearing on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 3:00 pm at the Westport Island Town Office, 6 Fowles Point Road, Westport Island, ME 04578.
• The Board will have a second hearing on site, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 3:00 pm.
Submitted by the Board of Appeals

