Notice is hereby given that Vito Longobardi of 30 Lord Road, Map 007; Lot 18; has made application to the Board of Appeals of the Town of Westport Island to hear a variance appeal.

• The Board will have an initial hearing on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 3:00 pm at the Westport Island Town Office, 6 Fowles Point Road, Westport Island, ME 04578.

• The Board will have a second hearing on site, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 3:00 pm.

Submitted by the Board of Appeals

