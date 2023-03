Notice of Public Hearing

The Board of Appeals of the Town of Westport Island will hold a continuation of its public hearing on the variance appeal filed by Vito Llongobardi of 30 Llord Rroad, Map 007; Llot 18.

The hearing will be held at the Westport Island Town Office, 6 Fowles Point Road, Westport Island, ME 04578 on Tuesday, Aapril 11, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

