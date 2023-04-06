Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, notice is hereby given that Macelo DaSilva & Katie Meirelles have made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a permanent pier and seasonal ramp and float extending approximately:

66 +/- feet into the Sheepscot River at the property located on Map 4, Lot 12.30A on Westport Island, Maine.

The property is abutted on the North by Map 4, Lot 12.3 owned by Danny & Debra Ison; on the South by Map 4, Lot 12.29 owned by James Dinardo; on the East by the Sheepscot River; and on the West by Map 4, Lot 12.30 owned by Reed Valleau.

The hearing date is Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM onsite.

Submitted by the Westport Island Select Board, Planning Board, and Code Enforcement Officer.

