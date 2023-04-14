Multi-Year Contract for Snow Removal Services

The Town of Westport Island is seeking bids for a multi-year contract for Winter snow removal and application of sand and salt to control ice services for approximately 25.38 miles of Town roads. The Request for Bids package, with specifications, may be picked up at the Town Office during regular business hours, Tuesdays 11 AM to 6 PM or Thursday 9 AM to 2 PM, or request them by emailing selectboard@westportisland.us.

Sealed bids marked “2023 Snow Removal Bid” are due at the Town office by 6 PM, Monday, May 15, 2023, and will be opened during the Select Board meeting to be held at 7 PM the same day. (Sealed bids may be deposited after normal business hours in the locked drop box located outside the Town office.)

A pre-bid meeting to discuss the specifications and answer questions will be held at the Westport Island Town Office on Tuesday, April 25 at 4:30 pm, with Road Commissioner Jim Cromwell and Select Board Members. Questions may also be submitted via email to selectboard@westportisland.us, and the answers will be posted on the Town website.

Select Board

Town of Westport Island

