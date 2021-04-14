Town of Westport Island, Maine

Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, notice is hereby given that Steve and Hope Rowley has made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a seasonal ramp and float extending approximately:

1) 40± feet into Montsweag Bay at property located on Map 6B, Lot 77.2 on Westport Island, Maine. The property is abutted on the North by Map 6B, Lot 74 owned by Richard DeVries; on the South by Map 6B, Lot 72 owned by Alton Andrews; on the East by Map 6B Lot 68.01 owned by Marcia A. Cyr-Sloat and Map 6B, Lot 73.02 owned by Jessie A. Quirion; and on the West by Map 6B, Lot 77.1 owned by the Town of Westport Island.

Hearing date is Aapril 24, 2021 at 3:30 pm onsite.

Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen, and C.E.O.

George D. Richardson, Jr.

First Selectman

