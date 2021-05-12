TOWN OF WESTPORT ISLAND, MAINE

Pursuant to 38 M.R.S. A. 1022, notice is hereby given that Danny & Debra Ison have made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a seasonal ramp and float extending approximately:

1. 72.5± feet into the Sheepscot River at property located on Map 4, Lot 12.31 on Westport Island, Maine. The property is abutted on the North by Map 4, Lot 12.30 owned by Reed Valleau; on the South by Map 4, Lot 12.26 owned by Robert MacNamara; on the East by the Sheepscot River on the West by Map 4, Lot 12.32 owned by Eldon Harris.

Hearing date is May 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm onsite.

Submitted by the Westport Island Board of S

