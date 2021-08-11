Advanced Search
TOWN OF WESTPORT ISLAND, MAINE

Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, notice is hereby given that J. Stewart Roberts has made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a permanent pier, seasonal ramp and float extending approximately:
44 ± feet into the Sasanoa River at property located on Map 002, Lot 71.01 on Westport Island, Maine. The property is abutted on the North by Map 002, Lot 71.1 owned by Andrew Grott; on the South by Map 002, Lot 73 owned by J. Stewart Roberts; on the East by Map 002; Lots 72.02 and 72.03 by the Mackie Revocable Trust, John Wilfred; and on the West by the Sasanoa River.

Hearing date is Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM onsite.

Submitted by The Westport Island Board of Selectmen,

