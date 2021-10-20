TOWN OF WESTPORT ISLAND, MAINE

Pursuant to 38 M.R.S. A. 1022, notice is hereby given that William & Tara Miller have made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a Permanent Pier and Seasonal Ramp and Float extending approximately:

81 ± feet into the Back River at property located on Map 004, Lot 57 on Westport Island, Maine. The property is abutted on the North by Map 004, Lot 56 owned by E. Davies Allan Trust; on the South by Map 004, Lot 58 owned by Jeanette Brown;

on the East by Map 004, Lot 55 owned by Kennebec Estuary Land Trust; and on the West by the Back River.

• The Planning Board will have a Hearing on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 4:30 pm onsite.

• The Select Board will have a Hearing on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 5:00 pm onsite.

Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen,

