TOWN OF WESTPORT ISLAND, MAINE

Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, notice is hereby given that Nathaniel Baldwin & Erin Kiley have made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a seasonal pier, ramp and float extending approximately:
75+/- feet into the Back River at the property located on Map 4C, Lot 19.1 on 6 River Rd., Westport Island, Maine.
The property is abutted on the North by Map 4C, Lot 20 owned by Dana Oullette; on the South by Map 4C, Lot 12A owned
by Erin Kiley & Nathaniel Baldwin; on the East by Map4C, Lot 19-2 owned by Richard Marcinczyk; and on the West by the Back River.
The hearing date is December 4, 2023 at 10 AM onsite.
Submitted by the Westport Island Select Board and Code Enforcement Officer.