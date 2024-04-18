TOWN OF WESTPORT ISLAND, MAINE

Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, notice is hereby given that Thomas W. Perry has made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a permanent pier and seasonal ramp and float extending approximately:

80.5 +/- feet into the Sheepscot River at the property located on Map 7, Lot 59 on 277 North End Rd., Westport Island, Maine.

The property is abutted on the North by Map 7, Lot 61 owned by Gordon Richardson; on the South by Map 7, Lot 57 owned by Vincent Saputo, Jr.; on the East by the Sheepscot River; and on the West by Map 7, Lot 56 owned by Ralph A. Jacobs.

The hearing date is April 23, 2024 at 6:00 PM onsite.

Submitted by the Westport Island Select Board and Code Enforcement Officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

