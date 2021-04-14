Town of Westport Island, Maine

Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, notice is hereby given that Jeffrey Exter has made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a seasonal ramp and float extending approximately:

1) 50± feet into Montsweag Bay at property located on Map 4B, Lot 28 on Westport Island, Maine. The property is abutted on the North by Map 4, Lot 27 owned by Allan Clarke; on the South by Map 4, Lot 29 owned by Sharon Boyle; on the East by Map 4 Lot 15.02 owned by Karle E. Varian; and on the West by ____, Lot ___ owned by the Montsweag Bay.

Hearing date is Aapril 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm onsite.

Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen, and C.E.O.

George D. Richardson, Jr.

First Selectman

