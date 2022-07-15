Pursuant to 38 M.R.S. A. 1022, notice is hereby given that Kathryn Sturino has made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a Permanent Pier and Seasonal Ramp and Float extending approximately:

48± feet into Montsweag Bay at property located on Map 004, Lot 38 on Westport Island, Maine.

The property is abutted on the North

by Map 004, Lot 37 owned by Tchad Rogers;

on the South by Map 004, Lot 15 owned by Lydia Kitfield;

on the East by Map 004 Lot 39 owned by James Edward Hatch;

and on the West by Montsweag Bay.

Hearing date is July 26, 2022 at 7:30 pm onsite.

Submitted by the Westport Island Select Board,

Planning Board, and the Code Enforcement Officer.

