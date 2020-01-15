The Town of Whitefield Maine is seeking proposals for replacement of an existing culvert at an unnamed stream on Senott Road. Persons interested in this work should attend a pre-bid meeting at the municipal fire station, 24 Townhouse Road, on February 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

The Town must receive proposals not later than the close of business on Monday, February 17, 2020 by 4:00 PM. The successful bidder must ensure a person certified in erosion control and sedimentation practices by the Department of Environmental Protection is on site for sufficient time each day to ensure proper practices are followed.

The Town of Whitefield reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and may negotiate with an apparent successful bidder to modify the scope of the work as indicated in the contract document. The contract is not valid unless or until it is accepted by the Town.

The culvert design, specifications, proposed contract and additional information can be obtained before the pre-bid meeting by contacting the town office at (207) 549-5175 or emailed at townwhitefieldadm@gmail.com.

The Town of Whitefield is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Proposals must be submitted in a plain envelope marked, “ Sennott Road Culvert Replacement” and include the complete, executed contract document. The proposal must be submitted to: No email or faxes will be accepted.

Town of Whitefield

ATTN: Administrative Assistant

36 Townhouse Road, Whitefield, Maine 04353

(207) 549-5175

