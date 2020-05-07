Information for Bidders

The Town of Whitefield Maine is seeking proposals for clearing brush on about 7.05 miles of local roads. Persons interested in this work should read the Roadside Brush Clearing Contract and use that document for submittal of their proposals. The contract is not valid unless or until it is accepted by the Town.

The Town must receive proposals not later than 4:00 PM on May 26, 2020. Bids will be opened at the Select Board meeting on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 6:15 pm.

The Town of Whitefield reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and may negotiate with an apparent qualified low bidder to modify the scope of the work as indicated in the contract document.

Proposals must be submitted in a plain envelope marked, “Roadside Brush Clearing Proposal” and include the complete, executed contract document. Copy of the bid proposals can be picked up at the town office during business hours. The proposal can be submitted by mailing to the address below, dropping off at the Employee Entrance Door mail slot at the Town Office or by email to townwhitefieldadm@gmail.com

Town of Whitefield

ATTN: Administrative Assistant

36 Townhouse Road, Whitefield, Maine 04353

(207) 549-5175

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

