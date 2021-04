The Town of Whitefield will hold a Public Hearing on:

An Amendment to The Town of Whitefield Ordinance Restricting Vehicle Weight on Posted Ways

Date of Public Hearing: Tuesday April 20, 2021

Time: 6:00 pm

Place: Central Fire Station, 24 Townhouse Road, Whitefield, Maine 04353

May view the Proposed Amended Ordinance

on the Town of Whitefield website: townofwhitefield.com

