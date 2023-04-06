The Town of Whitefield Maine is seeking proposals for Road Paving (approximately 2 miles). Persons interested in this work should read the Contract available from the town website at https://townofwhitefield.com/ and by email at townwhitefieldadm@gmail.com, and use that document for submittal of their proposals. The contract is not valid unless or until it is accepted by the town.

Bids are due by 3 pm on Tuesday April 25th and will be opened the same day at the 6 pm Select Board Meeting at the Whitefield Central Fire Station.

Dylan Peaslee, Whitefield’s Road Commissioner, will answer any questions related to this project. He can be reached at (207) 592-0196.

Find the full details on our website

https://townofwhitefield.com/2023/03/30/road-paving-2023/

