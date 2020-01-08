The Town of Wiscasset Transfer Station is in search for a Class B Driver/Laborer. This is a union full-time 40 hour per week post from Tuesday to Saturday. The job involves the operation of heavy and light equipment. Applicants should possess a Class B Commercial Driver’s License or the ability to obtain one with six months of hire.

The applicant should have a practical knowledge of day-to-day operations at a solid waste facility; have the ability to operate basic machinery, motor equipment, and common power tools; be open to assisting customers, enforce safety policies, using scales to weigh materials, use a cash register, credit card machine and organize recyclable inventories. Must be able to lift, bend, stoop, shovel, rake and count inventory. Work is performed under the direction of the Public Works Director.

Applications are available on line at www.wiscasset.org or at the Town Office.

Please mail or hand-deliver your application to the Wiscasset Town Manager, 51 Bath Road Wiscasset, Maine 04578. Electronic submissions may be sent to admin@wiscasset.org. Applications

will be accepted until a suitable candidate is found. Interviews will begin after January 17, 2020.

