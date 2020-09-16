Advanced Search
TOWN OF WISCASSET NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

at

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing at the Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road, at 7 p.m. on
September 28, 2020 on the following ordinance changes:
Article II, Section 1.1.1. amended to include the requirement of the Maine Uniform Building and Energy Codes (MUBEC) for all
construction.
Article II, 2.12.1, amended to require a certificate of occupancy for residential structures.
Glossary: Amended definition of Home Occupation Copies of the complete ordinance wording changes are available at the town office.

