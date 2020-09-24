The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing at the Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road, at 7 p.m. on

September 28, 2020 on the following ordinance changes:

Article II, Section 1.1.1. amended to include the requirement of the Maine Uniform Building and Energy Codes (MUBEC) for all

construction.

Article II, 2.12.1, amended to require a certifi cate of occupancy for residential structures.

Glossary: Amended defi nition of Home Occupation Copies of the complete ordinance wording changes are available at the town offi ce.

