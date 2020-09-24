Advanced Search
TOWN OF WISCASSET NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

at

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on September 28, 2020 on the application of Wiscasset Solar I, LLC for the construction of a ground-mounted, 4.95 megawatt AC photo voltaic, Community Shared Solar Project. The hearing will be held at the Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset.

