The Town of Wiscasset announces the following holiday closures:

Christmas Holiday

• Thursday, December 24, 2020 (Christmas Eve)-

CLOSED ALL DAY

• Friday, December 25, 2020 (Christmas Day)-

CLOSED ALL DAY

Note: The Wiscasset Community Center will be

opened until 1 p.m. on December 24th.

New Year’s Holiday

• Thursday, December 31, 2020 (New Year’s Eve)-

CLOSED ALL DAY

• Friday, January 1, 2021 (New Year’s Day)-

CLOSED ALL DAY

Note: The Wiscasset Community Center will be

opened until 6 p.m. on December 31st.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print