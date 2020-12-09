The Town of Wiscasset is accepting applications for the position of Tax Collector. Applicants must have knowledge of municipal
tax collection, lien process, accounting, spreadsheets, and government (municipal, state and federal) programs and processes.
Prior municipal experience and a working knowledge of TRIO are desired.
The ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing with peers, community representatives, staff, colleagues, vendors and the general public is essential.
The Town of Wiscasset offers an excellent benefit package including health and dental insurance, paid vacation and sick
leave, retirement options and paid holidays.
Resumes and cover letters may be submitted by mail to: Dennis Simmons, Town Manager, 51 Bath Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578
or by email to manager@wiscasset.org. Review of applications will begin on December 16. Applications will be accepted until
position is filled.
TOWN OF WISCASSET TAX COLLECTOR
The Town of Wiscasset is accepting applications for the position of Tax Collector. Applicants must have knowledge of municipal